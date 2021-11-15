The terrorist suspect killed in a bomb blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been identified.

The identify of the individual believed to have died has been confirmed by Counter Terrorism Detectives conducting the investigation into the explosion outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, is believed to have killed in the bomb blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Liverpool explosion live updates as four terror suspects are apprehended following a hospital car explosion.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing, but at this moment we strongly believe the deceased is 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen,” said senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks.

