The terror threat level in the United Kingdom has risen following the cab bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

According to a government source, the terrorism threat level has risen to serious, indicating that an assault is “very likely.”

It was previously classified as a’substantial’ danger, implying that an assault was “probable.”

At Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a cab driver narrowly avoids a car explosion.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Sunday, November 14, just before 10.59 a.m.

“Our inquiries have led us to this,” Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of Counter Terrorism North West stated.