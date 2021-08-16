The ‘terrifying’ video of a huge alligator sneaking up on a woman fishing with friends has gone viral.

A woman and her companions were on a fishing vacation in Florida when they narrowly avoided being attacked by an alligator. The gator sneaked up on the woman in a “terrifying” TikTok video that went viral over the weekend.

Last week, a user named “capecoral.jaden” published the video. It has been viewed hundreds of times on TikTok since then. The incident occurred in the Florida Everglades, a swampy location known for its abundance of alligators, according to the post.

When the woman observed the massive alligator calmly staring at her from the water a few feet away, she got the shock of her life. The woman was recording one of her buddies who was wading in the water with a fishing line. The gator’s hide was partially hidden by the murky water. The gator can be seen cautiously rising its head out of the water at one point.

The woman can be heard shouting, startled by the reptile’s appearance, “Oh my god, holy s—.”

“That’s why you never sit down with your legs in the water,” another individual was overheard saying.

The group was fortunate in that the gator moved away slowly and did not represent a threat. The video, on the other hand, was horrifying.

Many people joked on social media that the gator was just waiting for someone to fall in. Some people claimed they saw the lizard sneaking through the moss before the cameraman did. “I was expecting for them to notice since I was looking at the Gator looking at me,” one user stated.

“Did anyone else see it before them?” inquired another.

“I was thinking, ‘so I guess they don’t care about the Gator looking at them,’” a third individual stated. Then I realized you guys didn’t know.”

Some people commented that the woman and her companions were fortunate to have escaped.

“In 0.5 seconds, that gator could have jumped and bit you. “You’re quite fortunate,” one user commented. “You have to presume that every body of water in Florida has gators in it,” another remarked. “Be careful.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there are around one million alligators in Florida as of April 2019. (FWC). There were 413 unprovoked alligator bite incidences between 1948 and 2019, 25 of which were fatal. People in Florida frequently have close experiences with alligators, and the animals have been sighted in residential neighborhoods in some circumstances.