The terrified children feared that the group would crash through the windows.

A mother said that her children were scared that a band of lads would smash the windows in the early hours of the morning.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was awakened by shouts on Sunbury Road, Wallasey, Wirral, around 1 a.m. today, Friday, September 10.

The group began pounding on her windows and door as the shouting became louder, waking her two young children.

READ MORE: 35-year-old ‘larger-than-life’ father of five dies unexpectedly while on vacation

“I heard approximately four lads shouting at first, which woke me up, then they became louder and louder, which woke my two kids up,” the mother told The Washington Newsday.

“Then they started hammering on my windows and front door, scaring my kids because they thought someone was trying to break in.

“I was afraid they were going to break my window.

“I was enraged because they had no idea who lived in the house; it might have been an old couple,” I said. Because I’m a single mother, it was just me and the kids who were terrified.”

People criticised the gang’s conduct after hearing about it on Facebook, and others indicated they had recently experienced a similar experience.

“Vile this,” one said. Some may find it amusing, but they have no idea who lives in the houses: the sick, the old, or single parents with children. “I hope everything is fine with you.”

“They did this on Rowson Street on Wednesday night as well!” said another.

“It happened in Barrington as well,” a third stated.