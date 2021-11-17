The Tennessee State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy who is believed to have been kidnapped by his father.

After he and his 16-year-old cousin went missing more than a week ago, a Tennessee Amber Alert for a 3-year-old kid was extended to Arizona.

On Tuesday, an Amber alert was issued for Noah Clare in Tennessee. The toddler vanished on Nov. 6 in Gallatin, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Noah’s father, Jacob Clare, 35, is suspected of abducting him.

Jacob is wanted for interfering with a child’s custody and is charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

The kidnapping vehicle, a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee license plate 42MY10, was last spotted on State Route 95 near Parker, near the Arizona-California border, according to the Arizona Central.

According to officials, the vehicle was later discovered abandoned in San Clemente, California. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released photos of the vehicle, which revealed it was packed with stuff and difficult to see through the rear and side windows.

Jacob is also suspected of kidnapping his 16-year-old niece, Amber Clare, from Kentucky, according to police. Jacob’s relatives and friends live in Michigan, therefore the three is reported to be on their way there.

Noah’s mother, Amanda Ennis, told WTVF, “He has a lot of family and friends up in Michigan on both sides of the family.” “Her mother Jamie is from Michigan, as is his entire side of the family. So, there are quite a few contacts up there “Ennis contributed to the conversation.

The FBI initially issued an endangered youngster alert on Nov. 9. Following new developments in the inquiry and “an escalated charge to Especially Aggravated Kidnapping,” the alert was upgraded to an Amber Alert on Tuesday. Noah has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 3’5″ tall and weighs 40 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes when he was last spotted.

Jacob is 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, according to his description. According to officials, he has blue/hazel eyes, brown hair, and tribal tattoos on his left arm and shoulder.

Amber has epilepsy and does not have her seizure medication with her, according to the Beaver Dam Police Department in Kentucky. They claimed she would be in grave danger if she didn’t have it.

The FBI stated that they have not issued an Amber alert because they have no reason to believe she was in Tennessee, which would put her case outside of their jurisdiction.

Amber, if you've seen Noah.