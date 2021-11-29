The Tennessee Department of Education has rejected a complaint that MLK’s book is “anti-white teaching.”

A complaint alleging that a curriculum incorporating books about the civil rights struggle violated a state law prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory was dismissed by the Tennessee Department of Education.

According to The Tennessean, the complaint, filed in July by the conservative group Moms for Liberty, alleged that the Wit and Wisdom curriculum taught in Williamson County, near Nashville, violates the law approved in May.

It explicitly mentioned works about civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Ruby Bridges as being in violation of the law.

The complaint claims that “the classroom texts and teacher manuals demonstrate both explicit and implicit Anti-American, Anti-White, and Anti-Mexican teaching.”

The lawsuit cites publications with a “limited and unbalanced preoccupation on historical blunders” and “a severely prejudiced message, one that makes youngsters hate their nation, each other, and/or themselves,” according to the complaint.

It referenced images of white firefighters saturating Black youngsters with fire hoses “to the point of ‘bruising their bodies and pulling off their garments,'” separated water fountains, and white individuals holding banners that read “we demand segregation.”

According to The Tennessean, the department decided last week that they couldn’t examine the complaints since the lessons happened in the 2020-2021 school year, and the department is only allowed to look into allegations that happened in the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the newspaper, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn responded to the group saying the decision does not indicate the department “made a conclusion regarding the merits of these claims.”

Teachers are prohibited from teaching lessons that teach “an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex” or any content that promotes “division” between races, according to the law the curriculum is said to have broken.

One father of a multiracial child stated in a letter obtained by The Tennessean that the curriculum “just spotlights race and promotes additional separation among the new generation.”

Wit and Wisdom is in “complete conformity with Tennessee state law,” according to Chad Colby, a spokesperson for Great Minds, the firm that develops the program, in a statement to The Washington Newsday Monday evening.

