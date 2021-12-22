The ‘tenant from hell’ left feces and heaps of decaying garbage in every room.

A landlord was shocked to discover piles of rotting garbage and feces piled high on his property.

Danny Hernon was irritated when his 18-year-old tenant refused to return the keys to his terraced property despite having moved out more than a month ago.

After stepping through the door of the three-bedroom residence on Thursday, December 9, the 54-year-old was given a terrible surprise when he discovered the real reason why.

Danny discovered garbage bags, junk, and rotten food stacked high in every area of the house.

Danny claimed that there was so much garbage inside the house that he had to dig his way back out to get to the rear entrance.

Mountains of decaying garbage stacked waist-high in some spots, while mounds of soiled toilet paper and what seems to be feces blanket the restroom floor, according to shocking photographs and video footage.

The former renter stated that their £500 deposit would cover the ‘carnage,’ which rendered the surfaces, floors, and lower walls black with mold and dirt – but Danny estimates that the clean-up will cost 30 times that amount.

“She gave her notice to vacate but was holding on to the keys, she just kept putting it off even though her tenancy was over,” Danny explained.

“Eventually, we got the keys, and that’s where I ended up.” I was utterly terrified.

“It was complete chaos in every room.” The front room is vacant in the video, but the skip outside is everything that came out of it.

“You can literally hear things breaking beneath my feet when I’m walking through the kitchen, and that’s all the bottles and plastic garbage.”

“There was so much stuff on the floor that I had to dig to get to the back door.”

“Everything was stuck together – cat litter, dog food, everything – it was horrifying, and the stench was unbearable.”

“In the bathroom, she’s obviously done what she’s done and left all the material outside the toilet, so I’m assuming it’s blocked and won’t work,” Danny explained.

“I’m not sure how people can live like that.”

