The Temporary Block of Documents, according to Trump, causes “no harm” to the Jan. 6 investigation.

Faced with an impending deadline, former President Donald Trump has asked a judge to temporarily delay the delivery of records to the Select Committee investigating the violence at the United States Capitol on January 6.

If a judge does not interfere, the National Archives will deliver dozens of documents to the committee on Friday at 6 p.m. On Tuesday evening, Trump lost a crucial battle when a judge determined that the documents could not be kept secret under presidential privilege since Vice President Joe Biden signed off on their release. And now, the former president is asking a different court to halt the release of records until his appeal is heard.

“Appellees will suffer no injury by postponing production while the parties debate the request’s legitimacy,” Trump’s legal team stated in a court filing, “in contrast to the irreparable harm President Trump will suffer if interim relief is not granted.”

The documents are “secure in the care of the Archivist,” according to Trump’s lawyer, and an injunction would just “postpone” their exposure rather than prevent it.

The House Select Committee is looking into the Capitol disturbance, including who started it and what caused it. They’re asking for documents going back to April 2020, which Judge Tanya Chutkan, who ruled against Trump on Tuesday, admitted was “broad.” The materials, according to the committee’s attorneys, may be crucial for comprehending “the mood” surrounding the riot.

“This attack did not happen by chance. It wasn’t a coincidental occurrence on January 6th “The House of Representatives’ general counsel, Douglas Letter, testified at a hearing last week. “We need to go back to the various attempts made before the election to sow widespread distrust in the election because it undermines our democracy so if President Trump loses, he can claim it was unfair and raise a lot of resentment in ways that lead to January 6.” Despite widespread bipartisan condemnation of the Capitol riot, Democrats’ attempts to organize a 9/11-style commission to probe the violence were unsuccessful. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi proceeded on with a Select Committee despite Republican opposition, appointing two Republicans, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, to serve on it.

