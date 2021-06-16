The temperature is sweltering at 36 degrees Celsius. Next month, a European heatwave is expected to reach Liverpool.

This week has seen some beautiful weather in Liverpool, with sunshine and pleasant temperatures all around Merseyside.

The sunny and dry weather is expected to last until Sunday, when showers and colder temperatures are expected.

Rain is expected to be a common occurrence during the next two weeks, but there is reason to be optimistic because the long-term prognosis predicts many brief heatwaves in July.

According to the BBC’s long-range forecast, there will be “dry, calm, and warm spells that continue for a few days” starting in mid-July.

And, starting Monday, June 28, “transient highs” from Northern Europe are expected to travel towards England, bringing with them the possibility of scorching temperatures.

On Friday, June 25, Netweather predicts highs of 36°C in France, with hot air moving into England the following day, bringing scorching temperatures to the UK.

Forecasters believe that these mini heatwaves will be the weather that emerges in July, but models also suggest that there is a 30% chance that “several weeks of warmer than normal, dry, and largely sunny weather” will emerge instead, implying that Liverpool and the UK could be hit by a prolonged heatwave.

The BBC’s long-range prognosis for the coming month is as follows.

“Unstable weather is expected to persist into the third week of June.”

“The adjacent high pressure system that has provided recent drier, warmer weather will move westwards and become anchored over the Atlantic Ocean.” A large-scale trough of low pressure will form over northern Europe in its stead.

“This will result in a fairly erratic pattern.” This will result in some windy and rainy days, alternating with drier intervals with some sunshine but the possibility of scattered showers.

“A few days of potential heavy showers or thunderstorms are likely early on in the week, mainly for the eastern half of the country.

“Temperatures will be close to or a little below average for late June.

“Later in the week, there are some signs that a high pressure ridge will try to extend eastwards into western Europe again.

“This could cause temperatures to. The summary comes to a close.