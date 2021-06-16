The temperature in South-east England soars to 28.6°C on the UK’s warmest day of 2021.

So far this year, the UK has seen the hottest day of the year.

On Monday, the temperature at Heathrow Airport in west London hit a scorching 28.6 degrees Celsius.

The hottest start to the week was in the south east of England, with temperatures only reaching the high teens in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The previous high for 2021 in the UK was 28.3°C on June 2 at Northolt, north-west London.

Due to high UV and pollen levels throughout parts of England and Wales, the Met Office has advised people to be prepared when going out.

The sweltering start to June is expected to give way to more variable weather by mid-week, with thunderstorms threatening to cause havoc.

From Wednesday to Friday, a yellow weather warning is in effect for the eastern part of Wales and much of England, with the Met Office warning of transport disruption and floods.

“We’re likely to grow increasingly unpredictable towards the weekend,” said meteorologist Dan Stroud.

“There is still the possibility of some more settled spells later in the month, as well as some mild weather, but the weather is becoming more volatile as of this weekend.”

Supporters cheering on Scotland north of the border faced substantially cooler temperatures than those in the south east.

While the temperature in Aberdeen reached 17 degrees, it was a few degrees colder in Glasgow.

According to the Met Office, the temperature in Glasgow, where Scotland kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, was only about 14 degrees.

On Monday, Northern Ireland saw a high of 17°C, while Wales reached 24.4°C.

Northern Ireland and Wales had its warmest day of the year so far the day before, with 27.4 degrees in Cardiff and 25.3 degrees in the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim on Sunday.