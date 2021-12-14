The temperature in Siberia in 2020 will be 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, the highest ever in the Arctic, according to the United Nations Weather Agency.

Last year, the little Siberian town of Verkhoyansk had the hottest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic, according to the UN’s weather bureau. On June 20, 2020, the World Meteorological Organization verified a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, a record “better befitting the Mediterranean than the Arctic,” according to the organisation. During a heat wave that swept over the country and into the Arctic Circle, Siberia witnessed record-breaking temperatures. In a statement, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas expressed worry over the findings in Verkhoyansk.

“This new Arctic record is part of a sequence of observations reported to the World Meteorological Organization’s Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes that raise alarm bells about our changing climate,” Taalas added.

Officials also confirmed that the Antarctic continent will set a temperature record of over 64 degrees Fahrenheit in 2020, according to Taalas.

Verkhoyansk, which is roughly 74 miles north of the Arctic Circle, lies in a section of Siberia that has a “extremely harsh” dry continental climate with very cold winters and scorching summers, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Temperatures have been monitored at the meteorological station that set the record high since 1885.

“Fundamentally, our research focuses on the rising temperatures that are occurring in a climatically significant part of the world. We can stay informed about the changes taking place in this vital part of the world, the polar Arctic, by continuing to monitor and assess temperature extremes “Randall Cerveny, a professor at Arizona State University and the WMO’s chief rapporteur on climate and weather extremes, agreed.

“It emphasizes the importance of maintaining long-term observations that provide us with benchmarks of the state of the climate system,” he continued.

In Arctic Siberia, average temperatures were up to 10 degrees Celsius higher than typical, contributing to forest fires, sea ice loss, and worldwide temperature rises that made 2020 one of the three hottest years on record.

The record reading was the first of its kind in a new category of Arctic temperature monitoring, according to spokeswoman Clare Nullis, thus there was no previous record to compare it to. However, she claims that a temperature of 38 degrees has never been recorded in the Arctic.

The World Meteorological Organization is investigating a variety of possible heat records, including a temperature of 54.4 degrees Celsius (129.9 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded by both parties. This is a condensed version of the information.