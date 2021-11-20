The telltale indicators of terrorist activity are revealed by Merseyside Police.

Nearly a week after the terror incident that horrified the city, the inquiry into what transpired is still ongoing.

On Remembrance Sunday, Emad Al-Swealmeen, 32, detonated a homemade bomb in the back of a cab outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before 11 a.m.

Al-Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq, died in the explosion, but the taxi driver, David Perry, was able to flee the vehicle before it was consumed by flames, and his wife Rachel thinks he is ‘fortunate to be alive.’

After the terror attack, the security at Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been updated.

The tell-tale symptoms of terrorist activity have been disclosed by Merseyside Police, who are urging members of the public to ‘follow their instincts’ and report any strange behaviour.

Property on Sutcliffe Street and Rutland Avenue has been roped off and raided as the inquiry continues.

The UK’s current danger level has been upgraded to Severe, indicating that an attack is ‘very likely.’

According to the Merseyside Police website, ‘a lot of work goes into co-ordinating a terror attack,’ as preparation and means to fund operations are needed, much of which is ‘done in front of the public.’

Terrorists exhibit the following indications and behaviors, according to police:

Terrorists can store equipment in locker rooms, garages, and sheds, among other places. Are you skeptical of anybody renting business property, police ask? Chemicals/Protective equipment – Is someone buying unusually large amounts of chemicals for no apparent reason? Have any goggles, masks, or other protective gear been discarded? Funding – Cheque and credit card fraud are two methods for obtaining funds.

Do you know someone who has documentation in several different names for no apparent reason?

Surveillance – Terrorists use observation and surveillance to plot attacks, such as photographing security installations.

Have you ever hired or sold a vehicle that looked out of the ordinary?

Have you ever had a sale or rental that looked out of the ordinary if you work in commercial vehicle rental or sales?

Meetings, training, and planning can all be done remotely.

Communication is typically anonymous, pay-as-you-go, and several, frequently stolen mobile phones.

Computers – Do you know anyone who frequent terrorist-related websites or shares anything that supports or encourages terrorist activity? “The summary has come to an end.”