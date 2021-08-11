The teen wrote rap songs about trying to ‘run down’ cops with his automobile.

A kid was sentenced to prison after repeatedly attempting to attack a police officer with a car and then writing rap lyrics about it.

Tre Freeman, of Green Leach Court in St Helens, was sentenced to 40 months in jail and was also barred from driving for four years after his release at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, August 6.

At a previous hearing, Freeman, 19, pled guilty to attempting to cause serious bodily harm, risky driving, driving without a license or insurance, and failing to stop after an accident.

Two officers in a police van sought to conduct a stop check on a black Vauxhall Astra parked near Fox Covert Cemetery in Warrington on October 31, 2020, according to the court.

One of the cops exited the van and approached the car, attempting to communicate with the driver, but the vehicle “kept edging forward.”

The police yelled “stop” several times, but the driver continued to lurch ahead, leaving the officer with little alternative but to take evasive action to escape being hit by the vehicle.

The Astra then drove forward, colliding with other vehicles before turning around and revving the engine again, attempting to drive towards the officer.

The automobile then collided with a police vehicle and a cemetery wall before reversing and driving at the officer.

The vehicle then sped away from the area, heading for Red Lane. In Latchford Village, Freeman drove in an unsafe manner, including traveling the wrong way down a one-way system.

The officer in question was publically praised by the judge at her sentence for her “professionalism and bold acts” during the event, as well as being hailed as a “credit to the force,” according to Cheshire Police.

The automobile was later discovered abandoned on Dig Lane, and a forensic test revealed DNA matching Freeman’s on the driver’s side of the vehicle, as well as a facemask left inside.

Freeman had been in the neighborhood before and around the time of the incidents, according to further inquiry.

Freeman was detained at his home address in St Helens at 6.54 a.m. on January 12, 2021, and a variety of materials were taken, including handwritten notes.

The “Summary comes to an end.”