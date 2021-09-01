The teen was last seen 11 days ago, and authorities are asking for help.

Concerns are growing regarding the location of a missing teen who has been missing for 11 days.

Leon, 15, was last seen on August 22 in the Heywood region of Greater Manchester and has ties to the Wirral.

Leon is a Caucasian man that is 5ft 5in tall, with a slender body, and short hair.

He was last spotted wearing grey jeans and a grey top, as well as grey trainers and a black bag.

If you see Leon, please report him to Merseyside Police via their missing persons site here, as well as any other information, to Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC, 101, or by phoning Missing People on 116 000.

