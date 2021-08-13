The teen simply wishes to “live like a regular 16-year-old.”

A young boy who has had health problems for most of his life says all he wants to do now is “live like a normal 16-year-old.”

Matthew Tomkins achieved exceptionally well in his GCSEs, passing all of his tests and opting to continue on to Christ the King in Southport for sixth form.

The student has struggled with his health for a long time, suffering from reflex anoxic seizures since the age of three, with up to 12 seizures per day.

In a street brawl involving a ‘love triangle,’ the father gives a brutal pounding.

Matthew was diagnosed with celiac disease at the age of 11, adding to his litany of ailments that included asthma and dermatitis.

Matthew currently suffers from unexplained muscle discomfort all over his body, from his legs to his shoulders, but the upcoming A-Level student hopes to find new ways to cope with the agony as he progresses through his studies.

“Because of the soreness over my body and the fact that they didn’t know what the problem was, they instructed me to cease all exercise until they figured it out when I was 12,” he told The Washington Newsday. I’ve been without a diagnosis for four years, which means I can’t be active or play for the football team I used to play for.

“They have made sense of one thing with another diagnosis for my entire life, but there is still something going on. We’ve been to the hospital a lot, and I’ve had a lot of blood tests, including two in two days, which wasn’t enjoyable.

“Right now, we’re at Alder Hey in Liverpool, looking for something to help me manage the pain and live with it, not for a diagnosis. I don’t expect to solve all of my problems, but all I want to do is get up and live my life like any other 16-year-old.”

Matthew was used to learning at home, so when lockdown occurred, he didn’t notice much of a difference in what he was doing two to three days a week.

During the epidemic, he was compelled to shield, but he was also forced to take time off prior to lockdown.

Matthew has drawn inspiration from all of it. “The summary has come to an end.”