The TeamDogs Dog Show’s Best in Show winner.

It’s the final day of the fantastic TeamDogs Dog Show, and the Best in Show winner will be announced.

We’ve asked you to enter your dog’s exceptional talents, looks, and more into daily categories like Waggiest Tail, Golden Oldie, and Most Beautiful Eyes for the past five days.

We’ve enjoyed seeing the amazing images and videos you’ve sent in, as well as meeting the cute winners, such as Lola, a brown-eyed girl, and charming senior Cherry.

Now that five lovely puppies have taken their places on the virtual podium, it’s time to wrap off the TeamDogs Dog Show’s incredible week by honoring one of the original winners as the ultimate Best in Show.

Dr. Rory Cowlam, better known as TV’s Rory the Vet, performed the honors.

Please start the drums… It’s Ernie, the winner of the Waggiest Tail contest on Tuesday.

In case you missed it, during the original 2020 lockdown, this wonderful waggy boy was featured in an exceedingly cute film, which showed him reunited with ‘his Nanny’ after three months apart — and wow, can that tail go fast.

Given how many of us were moved to tears by this video, it’s a well-deserved victory for the black Cockapoo.

“They’re all terrific winners and incredibly cute,” Rory told TeamDogs. But it has to be Ernie with the wackiest tale for me.

“I’m a sucker for reunion videos – who can see one without crying?” He is a deserving winner.” Here’s a link to the touching video.

The Best in Show winner will get a special TeamDogs Dog Show rosette as well as a yearly seasonal box membership (worth £100) in addition to the coveted title.

Each of the initial five category winners will receive a rosette as well as a gift package (worth £35).

Even if your dog didn’t win a trophy, we think they’re all winners in our eyes because their owners love them so much.

Continue to upload images of your canine companions to the TeamDogs Pics of Dogs website.

All of the TeamDogs Dog Show winners are listed below:

Lola has the most beautiful eyes.

Ernie, the Waggiest Tail

Cherry, an oldie but a goodie.