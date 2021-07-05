The teacher slapped a 16-year-old boy in the face and urged him to’shut the f*** up.’

In a frightening attack, a teacher headbutted a teenage boy and urged him to “shut the f*** up.”

Craig Embrey, 31, left the 16-year-old special education student with a split lip that required three stitches.

Embrey got into an altercation with two adolescents who were returning home from a house party on his street.

Prosecutor Louise Santamera told Liverpool Crown Court that the victim and a friend planned to go to a house party in Greenfinch Grove, Warrington, shortly after 8 p.m. on January 18 last year, but changed their minds after witnessing the size of the throng in and around the house.

“They were singing as they departed, but they were abruptly accosted by the defendant, who appeared to be angry,” Ms Santamera added. “’Shut the f….up,’ he said.”

The boys ordered him to “calm down” and left, but he headbutted one of them.

Embrey had contacted the cops earlier, and they arrived swiftly. Embrey told an officer that the lads had sworn at him and that he was scared.

He provided the officers his identity but then fled, and they were unable to locate him. However, after he returned home, his partner called the cops, who came over to speak with him.

When questioned, he stated that a huge group had gathered near his residence, which frightened him because he suspected a cousin of his partner might be among them.

He went out to find her and encountered two teenagers who were “singing and swearing at the top of their voices, and he commanded them to shut up” on his way back.

He also informed them that there were children sleeping nearby, and that they had roused his dogs to bark.

He claimed the child he assaulted promised to “do him in,” and that one of them “rushed up to him with his arms lifted as if to strike him.”

According to Ms Santamera, Embrey claimed he was terrified and reacted by headbutting him, although he denied meaning to damage him and expressed regret.

When Embrey’s secondary school found out about it. The summary comes to a close.