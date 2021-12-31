The taxpayers are footing the £76k price for the removal of a massive pile of trash.

To collect 380 tonnes of fly-tipped waste dumped near a railway line, a massive clean-up operation costing taxpayers £76,000 was required.

The debris that had been dumped on Wango Lane in Fazakerley had to be removed by Network Rail.

Building materials and white goods such as refrigerators and cookers, according to the rail operator, had to be removed from a railway access road.

The fly-tipped garbage fully obstructed a 100-meter stretch of road, preventing rail employees from maintaining critical railway equipment.

Reliance Service Solutions, a waste disposal business, said it was one of the largest fly-tipped jobs they’d ever seen.

A Merseyrail train driver noticed the trash and reported it to Network Rail’s Delivery Unit in Liverpool.

Reliance and railway workers were able to recycle just over 40% of the trash before transferring the rest to the dump.

However, because the operation diverted maintenance personnel away from other Merseyrail lines, Network Rail and British Transport Police have said that they will be cracking down on “dangerous” dumping near railways undercover.

Merseyrail’s deputy managing director, Jane English, described the trash as “totally unacceptable” and a hazard to passengers and employees’ safety.

“We applaud the addition of surveillance equipment and increased security in the Fazakerley area, and hope that this will discourage other prospective fly tippers from depositing their trash on our network,” she said.

To apprehend trespassers, British Transport Police will deploy new 24-hour monitoring technology and increased protection on Wango Lane.

Any trespassing individuals or car registrations will be reported to the police right once.

“Fly-tipping is a stain on the environment and the railway,” said British Transport Police Chief Inspector Jayne Lewis.

“It’s an unattractive annoyance that takes money to remove.” Items discarded on the train, far from being a victimless crime, pose a serious safety danger to passengers and personnel.

“Furthermore, money spent on garbage disposal may potentially be invested on the rail network.”

“We’re continuing to cooperate with our allies and beefing up patrols in the area.” Those who are culpable will face consequences.

“Anyone with information on fly-tipping on the railway is encouraged to contact us at 0800 405040 or via our SMS line.”

