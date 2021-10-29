The tax calculator for Budget 2021 shows you how it will influence your bank account.

In this week’s Autumn Budget, Rishi Sunak outlined his economic intentions.

In a Budget that he said would “level up” Britain, the Chancellor pledged tax freezes, benefit hikes, and business support.

Mr Sunak stated that his fiscal strategy would “assist working families with the cost of living,” while also confirming adjustments to Universal Credit that will let millions of working families to keep more of their earnings.

However, the change comes only weeks after the benefit was reduced by £20 per week, affecting 134,000 people in the Liverpool City Region, including tens of thousands of families with children.

According to Mirror Online, another measure approved was an increase in the minimum wage in conjunction with the introduction of a new 1.25 percent Health and Social Care levy.

The Chancellor also cautioned that, as the cost of living continues to climb, inflation might reach 4% by the end of the year.

It implies that millions of homes could face price increases on common commodities, adding to the impact of rising energy costs.

After householders hoped for relief in the shape of a VAT discount or an increase in the warm home discount, there were no measures proposed to safeguard those facing a 250 percent increase in energy expenses next year.

Meanwhile, the statement made no mention of retirees who had hoped for a reversal of the decision to eliminate the triple lock.

Instead, those on the full state pension will see their salary rise by £4 to £5.50 per week – but will it be enough to cover a TV license charge and the winter?

This budget calculator, produced in collaboration with accountancy company Blick Rothenberg, can help you figure out what it all means for you.

Simply enter your information in the form below to see how the budget announcement will affect your bank account.

What you should know about the Autumn Budget