The Taurid Meteor Shower Will Peak a Week Before the Beaver Moon in November 2021.

The annual Taurid meteor shower in the Northern Hemisphere will peak on November 12th, only one week before November’s full moon, often known as the Beaver Moon, rises.

The Taurid meteor shower isn’t as spectacular as the Perseid meteor shower in August or the Geminid meteor shower in December, both of which may be seen in the sky above Earth. However, this year’s meteor shower, which runs from October 20 to December 10, can still produce some spectacular spectacles, including the occasional fireball.

During Earth’s orbit around the sun between September and November each year, the Taurids occur when our planet passes through debris left behind by the comet Encke.

Comet Encke, also known as Comet 2P/Encke, has a diameter of about three miles and orbits the sun every 3.3 years. Encke has the shortest orbital of any known comet, despite the fact that it takes roughly three times the time it takes Earth to complete an orbit around the sun.

The comet’s dust will impact Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of roughly 65,000 miles per hour, forming “fast meteors” that will burn up and produce the Taurid meteor shower.

When our planet collides with an area of the comet Encke’s debris that contains more pebble-sized particles, the shower can generate dazzling “fireballs.”

These fireballs are meteors that shine as brightly as, if not brighter than, the planet Venus in the night sky. The fireballs can be greater blasts of light and color, and they can last much longer than a typical meteor streak.

During September, October, and November, the Taurids are most visible when the constellation Taurus, from which they get their name, is immediately above the horizon.

On clear nights, after midnight, when Taurus is high in the sky, is the perfect time to go out and look for this meteor shower.

During the Beaver moon on November 19, it’s not a good idea to look for Taurids. Because the meteor shower is so faint, it is easily drowned out by the light of a full moon like November’s—which gets its name from the season when fur hunters used to trap beavers. On darker nights with less moonlight, the Taurids are easiest to spot.

