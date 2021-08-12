The Tate Liverpool has launched a new series of free activities for children.

The Tate Liverpool has announced a new summer schedule of free activities for kids.

The new programs follow the gallery’s recent announcement that its family space would reopen.

The creative activities are free and created for kids of all ages, giving them the chance to create and play over the school holidays.

The ‘Creative Stations’ drop-in events allow kids to explore the gallery and participate in a variety of exciting activities.

These include ‘The Giving Garden,’ where children can make keepsakes and gifts, and ‘The Draw Explore,’ where children may draw in the Tate Liverpool Studio while experimenting with different techniques.

The ‘Connection Café’ offers arts and crafts sessions where youngsters may make their own card with stickers and stamps, inspired by the Tate’s collection of artworks.

Providing a respite from activities, ‘The Learning Lookout’ allows students to draw what they see or rest with a book while taking in the views from Tate Liverpool.

The Bureau of Marvellous Missions, the final activity on offer, demands investigation of the museum in order to solve a series of puzzles using I-spy sheets, quizzes, and images.

The award-winning ‘Tacking the Blues’ event at Tate Liverpool inspired the gallery’s Creative Stations program. The education-based initiative, which is administered in collaboration with Edge Hill University and Everton in the Community, focuses on sport, physical activity, and the arts.

The activity sessions are led by specially qualified mentors and are aimed to promote creativity via play.

The Creative Stations program will run every week from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until August 31. Click here for more details.