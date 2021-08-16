The Taliban’s Lightning-Quick Takeover of Afghanistan on a Timeline.

On Monday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation as the Taliban stormed Kabul, bringing an end to a hasty military campaign in the wake of the US pullout.

The Taliban will return to a level of power last seen between 1996 and 2001, when it dominated about three-quarters of the country under Sharia Law, after a 20-year conflict following the Al-Qaeda-led attack on the World Trade Center.



In February of 2020,

Former President Donald Trump began talks to withdraw US troops from the Middle Eastern country, joining other NATO allies in negotiating conditions of exit with the Taliban.

The deadline was set until May 1, 2021, with the risk of US forces being sent back if the Taliban broke their commitment not to shelter terrorist organisations.

After then, the US began withdrawing soldiers over the next few months.

April of the year 2021

President Joe Biden declares in mid-April that he will support the previous administration’s goal of removing troops from Afghanistan, with the process set to begin on May 1 and end by September 11.

May 20, 2021

As the month progresses, NATO begins to withdraw its 9,600 troops, leaving the United States responsible for the remaining 2,500.

The Taliban immediately conducts a strong offensive campaign in Helmand, Afghanistan’s southern province, and then goes on to six other provinces, including southeastern Ghazni and southern Kandahar.

On May 11, it scores a huge win with the capture of the Nerkh area, which is located close Kabul.

June 20, 2021

Attacks rage in 26 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces throughout the month of June.

The Afghan government claimed on June 7 that over 150 personnel had been killed or injured in the previous 24 hours of fighting. By June 22, the insurgent organization has expanded its territory to include the northern half of the country.

July 20, 2021

On July 2, American and NATO forces will leave Bagram, their largest and most vital airbase. Three days later, the Taliban declares its intention to offer a peace proposal to the Afghan government in August.

By July 21, the Taliban had taken control of half of the country’s districts, as evidenced by the Taliban’s victories in Islam Qala near Iran on July 9 and Spin Boldak near Pakistan on July 14.

