The Taliban play down the economic crisis, claiming that girls will be allowed to return to school in the future.

The Taliban are downplaying an economic crisis in Afghanistan as the country adjusts to its new rule, according to the Associated Press. Faced with a desire for legitimacy in the international community and distance from decades of turmoil, the Taliban are downplaying an economic crisis in Afghanistan as the country adjusts to its new rule.

Women and teenage girls would be allowed to return to schools and employment aligned with Islamic law, according to the ruling group, which is also under international scrutiny for its treatment of women and minorities.

According to the Associated Press, the Afghan government that was toppled by the Taliban last month relied heavily on foreign help but was already in financial problems before the group gained power. The country’s economic poverty rates may now fall even further, but Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid sought to downplay the risk during a press conference on Tuesday, stating that Afghanistan has sufficient financial resources to continue forward without the previous aid.

“Afghanistan is not a financially failing country, according to our inspection,” he stated. “We have revenue, and it can address our current difficulties if it is properly regulated and collected.”

According to the Associated Press, Mujahid also justified the Taliban’s newly selected Cabinet, which notably excluded women, adding that other ethnic minorities, such as the Hazaras, were included in the cabinet.

Despite international outrage at their initial presentation of an all-male government lineup earlier this month, the Taliban enlarged their provisional Cabinet by selecting more ministers and deputies on Tuesday, but refused to appoint any women, doubling down on a hard-line policy.

The international world has stated that the Taliban will be judged by their actions, and that recognition of a Taliban-led government will be contingent on how women and minorities are treated.

The Taliban, who follow a strict interpretation of Islam, prohibited girls and women from schools, jobs, and public life during their prior rule in Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

He scowled at international recognition requirements, claiming that there was no reason to deny it. “It is the United Nations’ responsibility to recognize our government (and) for other countries, including European, Asian, and Islamic countries, to establish diplomatic relations with us,” he stated.

