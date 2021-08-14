The Taliban, not citizens, are pressuring Ghani to resign, according to Afghanistan’s envoy to the United States.

Adela Raz, Afghanistan’s ambassador and envoy to the United States, said Friday that the Taliban is urging President Ashraf Ghani to resign, not citizens.

She told PBS NewsHour on Friday, “It’s an appeal the Taliban has been making since the beginning.”

In an attack that began after President Joe Biden announced in July that the United States’ protracted military mission in Afghanistan will cease on August 31, the Taliban have taken control of at least ten provincial capitals.

According to Raz, the government is working on a settlement to end the crisis “if the people determine who to pick.”

According to Raz, Afghan officials dispatched a negotiating team to Doha, Qatar, to secure an agreement in which the Taliban committed not to strike major cities once US soldiers leave. She said, however, that the Taliban have not taken these discussions seriously, citing a “massacre of civilians” that occurred when US troops began to evacuate.

According to Raz, the government is working to secure Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, where displaced civilians “have arrived from those districts of Afghanistan where their lives were threatened by Taliban capture of their families…

It is critical for the government from a strategic standpoint.”

Raz feels that Afghan security forces are putting in a lot of effort to combat the Taliban, but that “nothing is helping.”

“I believe our American allies have also lost the psychological war. We have not abandoned Afghanistan, no matter what we claim… They’ve been abandoned, according to the supposition and story back home,” she continued.

Taliban insurgents have been shown in recent films approaching strategic cities such as Herat, Kandahar, and Ghanzi, and they finalized the capture of four additional province capitals on Friday.

The speed with which the Taliban has grabbed control of most of Afghanistan has astonished many in the US military.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday afternoon, “We’re clearly worried by the rapidity with which the Taliban has been advancing.” “It’s quite alarming.”

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, called on the Biden administration to launch airstrikes against the Taliban to “prevent the seemingly inevitable fall” of Kabul on Friday.