The Taliban Leader Mullah Omar, Osama bin Laden told his team, is the devil.

On August 29, Mohammed Atta called Ramzi Bin al-Shibh in Germany and gave him the exact date of the upcoming attacks: September 11. The four teams followed Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi in purchasing tickets for their flights, and then all four teams began making final preparations to congregate near their embarking airports: Boston Logan, Washington Dulles, and Newark.

This was the first time al Qaeda received a definitive heads-up from outside their circle, revealing the exact date of the attack. However, it is thought that only three or four individuals in al Qaeda’s leadership understood the details of the planes operation up until that point, except from those directly involved in aiding the 19 terrorists within the United States.

When Ramzi Bin al-Shibh learned the date of the assault, he instructed Zakariya Essabar, Mohammed Atta’s former roommate and a member of the Hamburg cell, to travel to Karachi and deliver a sealed letter to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed revealing the date. Essabar left on the 30th of August. Khalid Sheikh Mohammad traveled from Karachi, Pakistan to Kandahar, Afghanistan on September 6th, barely five days before the attack, to tell Osama bin Laden face to face.

Bin Laden informed the al Qaeda Shura council about the impending strike (the ruling body of al Qaeda). Some members of the council complained, claiming that bin Laden had promised Mullah Omar, the Taliban’s leader and their host, that no additional assaults would be carried out without his approval. Bin Laden responded by claiming that Mullah Omar lacked the authority to forbid al Qaeda from carrying out jihad outside of Afghanistan.

KSM then began informing al Qaeda militants and their families in Afghanistan that they should be prepared to flee in the event of a U.S. military attack. Al Qaeda cells in Europe and other Western countries are also receiving orders to flee in the next two weeks, but few more details are provided.

