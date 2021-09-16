The Taliban is said to be fighting amongst itself over the best course of action for Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban constituted a Cabinet last week, rumors of violence between pragmatists and ideologues in the leadership have surfaced.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi has refuted claims of group strife, claiming that such rumors are nothing more than “propaganda.”

Rumors circulated earlier this week that the Taliban’s pragmatist commander, Abdul Ghani Baradar, had been slain in a feud with the ideological part. Despite sending a handwritten declaration and an audio tape to confirm his existence, Baradar appeared on national television on Wednesday to dispel the notion.

“I was flying from Kabul, so I didn’t have access to the media to refute this news,” Baradar explained.

During the talks that led to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August, Baradar was the principal negotiator between the Taliban and the US. Baradar has urged the Taliban to form a multi-party administration.

Despite claims that the Taliban would form an inclusive administration, the group has mostly granted senior roles to members of its own ranks. Taliban hardliners, including some who were responsible for the group’s harsh reign in the 1990s, are among those picked for government positions, while women are completely excluded.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Two Afghans with knowledge of the power struggle spoke on the condition of anonymity to safeguard the identities of people who expressed dissatisfaction with the Cabinet makeup. They said that one Cabinet minister considered resigning due to his dissatisfaction with the all-Taliban government’s treatment of the country’s ethnic and religious minorities.

Baradar had been conspicuously absent from critical roles. For example, he was absent from the presidential palace earlier this week to greet Qatar’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdur Rahman Al-Thani, who was making the country’s highest-level overseas visit since the Taliban took power. Baradar’s absence was notable because he had been based in Doha, Qatar’s capital, for years as the head of the Taliban’s political office.

Baradar, however, said he did not attend the meeting because he was unaware of the foreign minister’s journey to Kabul in an interview broadcast Wednesday. “I had already left and would not be able to return,” Baradar explained. This is a condensed version of the information.