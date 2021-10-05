The Taliban is accused of assassinating 11 Afghan military personnel, the majority of whom surrendered during the raid.

The Taliban killed 13 ethnic Hazaras on August 30, according to the Associated Press. Eleven members of the Afghan national security forces were among those killed.

The assassinations took place two weeks after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August. The executions took occurred in Kahor, Daykundi province in central Afghanistan, according to an investigation by Amnesty International.

Two of the victims, including a 17-year-old female, were civilians. The rebels had captured the majority of the Afghan soldiers slain.

A roadside bomb killed five civilians outside the Eid Gah mosque on Sunday, and the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility on Monday. The bomber was targeting top Taliban members who were attending a mourning service, according to ISIS’s media arm, the Aamaq news agency.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi announced on Twitter that Taliban soldiers raided an ISIS operations facility in Kabul in response.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

The bombing on Sunday was the bloodiest in Kabul since the Taliban seized control of the country following the chaotic departure of the last American forces on August 31. ISIS also claimed responsibility for the devastating blast outside the Kabul airport on August 26 that killed more than 169 Afghans and 13 US military personnel. Thousands of civilians were rushing to get to the airport to flee Taliban rule.

The world has been watching to see if the Taliban will follow through on their promises of tolerance and inclusion for women and ethnic minorities, including Shiite Hazaras. However, the international world has expressed its displeasure with Taliban activities thus far, such as increasing restrictions on women and the appointment of an all-male cabinet.

Hazaras account for about 9% of Afghanistan’s 36 million population. Because they are Shiite Muslims in a Sunni-majority country, they are frequently targeted.

“These cold-blooded executions [of the Hazaras]are additional confirmation that the Taliban are repeating the same heinous crimes they were infamous for during their former control of Afghanistan,” said Agnes Callamard, the secretary general of Amnesty International.

Zabihullah Mujahid and Karimi, Taliban spokespersons, did not return calls from the Associated Press requesting comment.

According to the rights group, Sadiqullah Abed, the Taliban-appointed Daykundi police head, denied any deaths and simply stated that a member was involved. This is a condensed version of the information.