The Taliban have ruled out working with the US to combat Islamic State.

The Taliban declared on Saturday that they will be able to deal with the Islamic State on their own, and that they will not engage with US officials to stop the extremist group from ramping up attacks in Afghanistan.

“We are capable of dealing with Daesh on our own,” Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told the Associated Press, using the terrorist group’s Arabic acronym.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban’s declaration came a day after the Islamic State of Khorasan, or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for a mosque attack in Afghanistan that killed 46 Shiite Muslims and injured dozens more. In Afghanistan, the gang has frequently attacked Shiite Muslims.

The New York Times quoted Sayed Ahmad Shah Hashemi, a Shiite community leader in Afghanistan, as saying, “This horrific act has generated trauma among Shiites and other segments of society.” According to Hashemi, the bombing killed more than 70 individuals.

Following the suicide bombing in the Afghan city of Kunduz, Shiite religious officials chastised the Taliban and demanded stronger protection for pilgrims, according to the Associated Press.

According to the New York Times, it was ISIS-second K’s attack on the mosque in as many days, and the organization’s bloodiest since an attack on the Kabul airport in August. Around 170 civilians and 13 American servicemen were killed in the strike, which occurred as the US was closing up its exit from the country.

ISIS also carried out an attack on a mosque in Kabul a few days ago, killing numerous people, according to the Times.

The Taliban’s announcement comes as officials from the group and representatives from the United States prepare to meet in Doha, Qatar, for the first time since the US forces left the country.

Officials are likely to discuss problems such as extremist organization containment and the United States’ ongoing attempts to evacuate American and Afghan civilians from the country.

A State Department official told CNN that the US would stress “holding the Taliban to its commitment not to allow terrorists to use Afghan soil to undermine the security of the United States or its allies” at the meeting.

According to the Associated Press, officials claimed the discussions did not imply that the US recognized the Taliban as the legal governors of Afghanistan. This is a condensed version of the information.