The Taliban has stopped flights from departing, claiming that passengers lack proper documentation.

According to the Associated Press, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated the Taliban is preventing flights from leaving Afghanistan because some of the passengers do not have the appropriate identification.

Blinken stated, “We’ve made it clear to all parties, including the Taliban, that these charters must be free to exit.”

The United States is continuing to encourage the Taliban to allow charter flights to transport potential evacuees out of Mazar-e-Sharif. Some groups who claim to have adequate documentation and arrangements established, according to Blinken, “sadly don’t”—often for good reason, but this complicates things further.

He went on to say that the US is working with advocates and lawmakers to assist organize landing rights and communicate with other countries in the region about overflights.

“While there are limitations to what we can accomplish without staff on the ground and without an airport with standard security and procedures in place, we are working to support those planes and get them off the ground,” Blinken said.

Support and legitimacy must be ‘earned.’

After the Taliban announced an interim government, Blinken is telling them that “any legitimacy, any support will have to be earned.”

Blinken commented after hosting a virtual conference of ministers from 22 nations, as well as NATO and the European Union, with his German colleague on Wednesday.

Blinken echoed the cautious first US reaction to the Taliban’s announcement of an interim government lineup on Tuesday.

The government and the Taliban, according to Blinken, will be judged by their actions.

Germany’s support is contingent on Taliban cooperation.

The proclamation by the Taliban of an interim government for Afghanistan has been met with skepticism by Germany’s foreign minister.

A day after the Taliban proclaimed an all-male provisional administration, Heiko Maas issued a statement. The Cabinet is full of veterans of the country’s hardline dictatorship in the 1990s and the 20-year war against the US-led coalition. Germany was a significant troop contributor to the alliance.

Maas stated that his country is prepared to provide humanitarian aid through the United Nations and that he will continue to negotiate with the Taliban in order to guarantee the departure of former employees and others from Afghanistan.

He went on to say that any commitment beyond that would be contingent on. This is a condensed version of the information.