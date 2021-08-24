The Taliban has stated that if Afghans are not evacuated by August 31, they will be denied access to airports.

The Taliban said on Tuesday that they “won’t let” Afghans leave the country after the August 31 deadline, and that Afghans will be denied entry to Kabul’s airport.

During a press conference, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that the US must adhere to its troop withdrawal timeline, and that “after that, we would not allow Afghans to be transported out” on evacuation flights.

Foreigners will be allowed to pass through checkpoints, but Afghans would be restricted from routes leading to the airport, according to Mujahid. Foreigners would be allowed through, he claimed, in order to prevent big crowds from forming at the airport.

It was unclear whether the Taliban would prevent Afghans from being escorted by foreigners or from being evacuated by Western countries.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

President Joe Biden, according to a senior US official, is also committed to the timetable, despite European leaders’ requests for extra time. The Group of Seven nations will not recognize a Taliban government until the group ensures that individuals can leave the country if they desire, both before and after the August deadline, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A day after the CIA director met with a key Taliban leader in Kabul, the announcements set the setting for a chaotic endgame. The exceptional meeting highlighted the gravity of the situation and the United States’ need to collaborate with the Taliban as it seeks to end a two-decade conflict with them.

In recent days, a flurry of efforts have been made to speed up the chaotic exodus at Kabul’s airport, where displays of desperation have emphasized both the disarray of the US exit and fears that the Taliban would revert to the savage tactics they used when they last ruled Afghanistan.

For the time being, the US military is in charge of Afghanistan’s airspace and the military side of Kabul airport, where American and other NATO troops are assisting people in boarding evacuation planes. There have been no commercial flights in or out of Afghanistan since August 16, the day after the Taliban took control of the country.

After the scheduled US exit, the Taliban will take over security at the airport, according to Mujahid. Commercial flights are not expected to return until later this year, placing pressure on the current schedule. This is a condensed version of the information.