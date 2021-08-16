The Taliban has begun a house-to-house search for anyone on a “target list,” according to Afghanistan’s UN representative.

Ghulam M. Isaczai, speaking at a United Nations Security Council emergency meeting, asked the council to recognize the gravity of the situation in Kabul, which had seemed to be taken over by the Taliban.

“Kabul residents say the Taliban have begun house-to-house searches in some neighborhoods, registering names and looking for persons on their target list,” Isaczai said. “In the city, there have already been allegations of targeted killings and looting. Residents of Kabul are currently living in complete terror.”

Isaczai did not elaborate on who was on the “target list.” He did, however, make a case for “millions of girls and women” who, if the Taliban continues to impose regulations and restrictions on female Afghans in the same way it has in the past, are on the verge of losing almost all of their humanitarian rights.

He stated, “I’m speaking for millions of Afghan girls and women who are poised to lose their freedom to go to school, work, and participate in the country’s political, economic, and social life.”

“There is no longer any time for blame games,” Isaczai emphasized. “We have a chance to avert more carnage, to save Afghanistan from devolving into civil conflict and becoming a pariah state.”

Isaczai demanded that the United Nations make it plain to the Taliban that they will be held accountable if they continue down the route they took in the 1990s, violating international humanitarian law and destroying pieces of art.

Isaczai urged with Afghanistan’s neighbors to open their borders to Afghan refugees fleeing the repressive Taliban regime’s takeover. According to Reuters, however, a number of governments have expressed reservations.

Isaczai also encouraged the United Nations Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to call on the Taliban to halt their bloodshed and honor their prior amnesty offer, which was to “unambiguously announce that it does not accept the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.”

