The Taliban has been warned not to allow Al-Qaeda to resurface in Afghanistan, according to the Defense Secretary.

According to the Associated Press, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Taliban has been warned not to allow Al-Qaeda to rebuild in Afghanistan, which the militant group used as a staging base for the September 11 attacks on the United States 20 years ago.

“We gave the Taliban notice that we don’t expect them to let that happen,” Austin told reporters in Kuwait City on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, there’s a potential Al-Qaeda would try to resume operations in Afghanistan when US soldiers leave, because the Taliban already provided the extremists sanctuary when it ruled the nation from 1996 to 2001.

“The entire community is kind of looking to see what happens and whether or not Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan has the potential to regenerate,” he said. “The nature of Al-Qaeda and [the Islamic State militant group]is that they will always seek out ungoverned space to grow and regenerate, whether it’s there, in Somalia, or somewhere else. That, I believe, is the organization’s nature.”

Taliban officials agreed not to support Al-Qaeda or other extremist groups that would pose a threat to the United States in a February 2020 agreement with the Trump administration. However, US officials think the Taliban have ties to Al-Qaeda, and many countries, notably Gulf Arab ones, are anxious that the Taliban’s return to power may allow Al-Qaeda to reclaim authority.

Austin claims that the US military can contain Al-Qaeda or any other extremist danger originating from Afghanistan by deploying surveillance and strike planes from other locations, including the Persian Gulf. He has also admitted that it will be more difficult without the presence of US troops and intelligence teams in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared together in Qatar to express the United States’ gratitude for Qatar’s assistance in facilitating the movement of tens of thousands of Afghans and others fleeing Kabul. Blinken also went to a German evacuee transit center, while Austin went to Bahrain and Kuwait.

The Austin and Blinken travels were designed to reassure Gulf allies that President Joe Biden's decision to leave office was the right one.