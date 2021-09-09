The Taliban has agreed to let stranded Americans fly out of Afghanistan on chartered flights.

Hundreds of stranded Americans and Europeans are expected to depart Afghanistan this week, according to reports.

The Taliban, according to Al-Jazeera Arabic, will let additional Americans and Europeans to leave the country on Thursday.

“A Taliban source informs Al-Jazeera: The Americans and those with European passports will leave this Thursday noon from Kabul Airport,” the Qatar-based network claimed in a tweet.

According to Reuters, Taliban authorities have agreed to allow 200 American civilians and third-country nationals who remained in Afghanistan after the August 31 departure deadline to leave.

U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad had encouraged the Taliban to allow more approved departures from Kabul, according to the official, who spoke to the agency on the condition of anonymity.

According to Reuters, the source would not confirm whether the Americans and Europeans were among those who had been stranded in Mazar-i-Sharif, a city about 185 miles northwest of Kabul, for days.

It was also claimed that flights would depart from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday.

A Taliban spokeswoman and the US Department of State have been approached for comment by this publication.

After the US-led troop withdrawal ended on August 31, Western countries have been striving to get their citizens out of Afghanistan.

The urgent circumstances fueled the chaotic evacuation operation, which was hurriedly carried out as the Taliban made significant gains across Afghanistan.

Nasria, a pregnant woman from California, claimed last week that she was stuck in Kabul’s capital and that the Taliban were pursuing Americans during door-to-door inspections.

The 25-year-old told Voice of America on Friday that she had went to Afghanistan in June to visit family and get married, but that she had become stranded.

“There have been days, you know, where I think to myself, ‘ ” she told the network.

Will I be able to return home? Is this where I’m going to wind up? Is this where I’m going to die?”

Nasria and her husband attempted to board an evacuation flight from Kabul, but the Taliban refused to let her pass despite her presenting them her U.S. passport.

The handling of the withdrawal and evacuation effort by President Joe Biden’s administration has been widely criticized in the United States and elsewhere.

Jim Jordan is a member of the House of Representatives (R-OH). This is a condensed version of the information.