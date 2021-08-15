The Taliban conquer Jalalabad as the insurgency continues.

The Taliban have taken control of Jalalabad, cutting Afghanistan’s capital Kabul off from the rest of the country to the east.

The militants released images of themselves at the governor’s office in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, on social media early Sunday.

The insurgents captured Jalalabad after elders negotiated the fall of the administration, according to Abrarullah Murad, a politician from the region.

The seizure on Sunday comes as the Taliban has made quick gains in the last week, putting pressure on Afghanistan’s central government as US, British, and Canadian forces rush soldiers in to assist their remaining diplomatic workers.

Thousands of people have flocked to Kabul to escape the Taliban’s march.