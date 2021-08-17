The Taliban claims China and Russia are providing it with “political support.”

In the midst of protracted leadership talks, the Taliban stated it is receiving “political assistance” from China and Russia, which have acknowledged the group as a “strong political and military force.”

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s media spokesman, told Sky News from Doha that the new Afghan rulers have not received financial backing from Pakistan, China, or Russia, but that they have “excellent connections” with them.

“We are getting political support,” Shaheen said in a video interview on Tuesday. We traveled to China and Russia. You’ve probably seen the news reports. They said that the Taliban are Afghanistan’s most powerful political and military force.”

“It’s a fact of life. They also helped us out. This is what we’re going to get,” he added.

The Taliban spokesman stated that the group will not target withdrawing US personnel, but that the timeline for the withdrawal has already been exceeded.

This is a work in progress.