The Taliban advance has caught the Biden administration off guard, according to CNN’s Jim Acosta.

On Friday, CNN’s Jim Acosta stated that the Biden administration had been “taken off guard” by the Taliban’s swift advance in Afghanistan, which now appears to be threatening the capital Kabul.

Acosta and CNN host Fareed Zakaria reviewed the recent fighting and the Taliban’s territorial advances, and both expressed surprise at how quickly the situation in the nation is deteriorating.

The Taliban now control extensive swaths of Afghanistan, including the second and third largest cities after Kabul, Kandahar and Herat. The United States and the United Kingdom have dispatched forces to the capital to aid in the evacuation of personnel.

“Why do you believe the Biden administration was taken off guard in all of this?” Acosta questioned Zakaria.

He said, “They won’t confess it, but they were.”

“I believe everyone was taken aback by the extent to which this has collapsed,” Zakaria responded.

“The most essential thing to remember here, Jim, is that when the Taliban took these cities – Kandahar, Kunduz, Herat – there were relatively few casualties. “What exactly does that imply?” According to Zakaria.

He stated, “The Afghan army is not genuinely fighting.” “It’s disintegrating. That’s a 300,000-strong army with an air force, prepared for 20 years with, as you say, tens of billions of dollars in American funds. And it doesn’t even try to fight. It vanishes.”

According to Zakaria, the US objective was to stabilize Afghanistan by defeating the Taliban, but that approach had failed. He also stated that he was speaking with the benefit of hindsight and that he wasn’t sure what he was saying 20 years ago. Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

“It appears that the Taliban will not be vanquished in this manner,” Zakaria remarked. “They are a part of Afghan culture. They are Pashtuns, Afghanistan’s largest ethnic group, and they are known for their passion, persistence, and determination.

