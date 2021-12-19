The takeaway driver was cited for ‘not carrying the proper insurance.’

Last night, cops stopped a takeaway driver for driving without a license.

After they were caught delivering food without the proper insurance, the driver was apprehended by authorities.

According to Merseyside Police, the driver was reported as having no insurance since the car did not have the proper insurance for food delivery.

Merseyside Police took to Twitter to announce that the driver had been removed off the road.

“This food delivery driver didn’t have the right insurance on his policy to allow him to operate the car for business and as a result was reported for driving without insurance,” they wrote on Twitter.

The tweet drew a mixed response, with one individual complimenting the traffic unit’s efforts.

One man responded, ” “You did an excellent job. There are far too many of these fast food delivery drivers that are not properly insured. The same is true for parcel deliveries. They are not covered by SDP insurance!” Another person questioned the cops’ efforts, believing that they were unnecessary.

The man wrote on Twitter: “It’s incredible. Someone who is attempting to make a legitimate living. As is customary, the cops are treated with contempt. And then you go on Twitter to brag about it. You should be ashamed of the amount of criminality in this city.”