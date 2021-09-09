The Taiwanese Navy’s ‘Carrier Killer’ aims to counter China’s military might.

On Thursday, Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou complimented her country’s defense development capacity as she commissioned the first of a new batch of locally constructed vessels aimed at resolving the growing military imbalance across the Taiwan Strait.

The ROCS Ta Chiang, a Tuo Chiang-class corvette, was commissioned at the Su’ao naval base in Taiwan’s eastern Yilan County, in front of Tsai Ing-wen and senior military authorities. It came after the conclusion of sea trials, which began in December.

Lungteh Shipbuilding, a Taiwanese business, built the agile, catamaran-style warship with a maximum displacement of 685 tons. National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, a state defense researcher, developed and fitted the vessel’s weaponry (NCSIST).

The Republic of China Navy’s second quick minelayer, also built by Lungteh, was also delivered at the event. Those in attendance included Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng and Chief of Naval Staff Liu Chih-pin.

Taiwan’s new warship, according to Tsai, will improve the navy’s capabilities to protect the country’s maritime territories. She was there at the naming and ship launching ceremonies for the ROCS Ta Chiang nine months ago.

“This is a significant achievement,” Tsai said, adding that Taiwan has proved its ability to attain “defense autonomy,” a notion in which the island develops its own defensive capabilities in addition to purchasing armaments from the US.

The new battleship, according to President Tsai, overcame “smears and concerns” to gain “world recognition.” The vessel has been dubbed as the first of Taiwan’s new generation of self-defense hardware by experts.

The Tuo Chiang-class corvettes are part of Taiwan’s broader military plan to improve its asymmetric warfare capabilities in response to China’s People’s Liberation Army’s quantitative advantages. This entails developing—and acquiring from abroad—precise and highly agile weaponry capable of effectively defending the democratic island against an invasion effort.

The ROCS Ta Chiang is the first destroyer in the Taiwanese navy to be equipped with ship-launched Sea Sword II anti-air missiles from NCSIST. It’s armed with torpedoes and Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III missiles, as well as subsonic and supersonic anti-air and anti-surface weapons.

The battleship class, which is outfitted with stealth technology and a smaller profile to lessen radar signal, has been dubbed Taiwan's "aircraft carrier killer," a moniker mocked by China's military.