The system has betrayed 13 siblings who were rescued from prison conditions at home three years ago.

The Turpin siblings, who were rescued three years ago from their house where they lived in prison-like conditions, feel betrayed by the system that was intended to aid them.

The 13 siblings were subjected to starvation, shackling to their beds, and being confined in their homes while under the supervision of their parents, Louise and David Turpin. An ABC News investigation showed that a social services system responsible with assisting the siblings in adjusting to their new life had failed, according to The Associated Press.

The Turpin siblings, comprising of seven adults and six young children, are accused of not receiving basic needs from the system. Riverside County has engaged a private law firm to look into the allegations.

Several of the youngsters “felt betrayed” by how local officials handled their cases, according to Melissa Donaldson, Riverside County’s director of victims services. She stated that there were times when neither a safe place nor food were available for the youngsters.

“When the issue initially broke, I received thousands of offers of assistance, including dentists, doctors, and others who said, “I will serve these kids pro gratis.” ‘Please send them my way,’ says the narrator “she stated “Those referrals had to be forwarded to Child Protective Services and the hospital. None of them were put to use.” Donaldson sobbed as she described how the youngsters were sometimes left alone to figure out how to navigate the system. “We have to fix” the system, she said, which is why she spoke up about the situation.

According to ABC, a foster family is being investigated for allegedly mistreating multiple children, including one of the Turpins. The charges were disputed by a lawyer for the family.

The horrifying torture in the Turpin home remained undiscovered in Perris, some 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, until Jordan Turpin, then 17 years old, broke free and phoned the cops. Jordan and one of her sisters got their first television interview for a segment on ABC’s “20/20” on Friday. Jordan, now 21, remembers barely being able to touch the 911 buttons after exiting the house. She’d never spoken to before. This is a condensed version of the information.