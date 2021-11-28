The symptoms of a new Omicron Covid variety have been regarded as “abnormal.”

The symptoms were different, but’mild,’ according to Dr Angelique Coetzee, the doctor who raised the alert about the new strain.

Patients in her Pretoria private office with Covid symptoms that didn’t make sense first alerted the South African doctor to the possibility of a new version.

According to the Mirror, they included young individuals from various backgrounds who were all exhausted and a six-year-old with a fast pulse rate.

They didn’t have any loss of taste or smell, which are both common symptoms of ‘conventional’ Covid.

“Their symptoms were so distinct and so light from those I had treated before,” said the 33-year-old GP, who also chairs South Africa’s Medical Association.”

She alerted the country’s immunization advisory council on November 18 after four family members all tested positive for Covid with total exhaustion.

She claims that roughly a half-dozen of her patients have tested positive for Covid with Omicron symptoms, a virus that the globe is currently rushing to contain with various travel prohibitions.

They were primarily healthy males who showed up “weary as hell.” “About half of them had not even received a single dosage of the vaccine, which is a widespread problem in South Africa and across much of Africa.

Scientists in South Africa believe Omicron is to blame for a dramatic increase in cases in the country’s Gauteng area.

Although limited numbers of cases have been reported across Europe, the UK government has placed numerous southern African nations on the red travel list.

In the United Kingdom, two Omicron cases have been confirmed.

Boris Johnson stated yesterday evening that all international arrivals will be required to undergo a PCR test by the end of their second day in the UK, as he prepared to reimpose measures to control the spread of coronavirus due to fears that the new strain could elude existing vaccines.

The "temporary and precautionary" measures, according to the Prime Minister, will be reassessed in three weeks, along with the Government's vaccine specialists.