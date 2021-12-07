The Sydney Opera House extends a six-figure contract for seagull-chasing dogs.

The Sydney Opera House has renewed a contract that will pay AU$376,380 ($265,515 USD) for a squad of dogs to chase seagulls away from the iconic monument for the next two years.

Mad Dogs and Englishmen has been supplying canines for the work since a trial run began in 2018. “Australia’s most popular dog walking and doggy daycare service,” according to the company’s website. After the trial was deemed a success, the dogs were given an initial contract with the Opera House.

“We did a one-day trial and found it to be very effective in keeping the seagulls away while we were there; when we leave, the seagulls return in force,” said James Webb, the company’s owner and principal canine trainer.

The dogs have been trained to chase troublesome birds away from alfresco diners situated along the waterfront of the Opera House, where various cafes are located. During Australia’s steamy summer months, the seagulls that frequent Sydney Harbor have earned a reputation for diving-bombing platters of food left by unsuspecting tourists.

“The results have been extraordinarily beneficial,” the Opera House stated in a statement, “with the seagulls keeping their distance when the dogs are around.”

Webb also praised the amount of money that the dogs are saving the eateries at the Opera House.

“It pays for itself financially because of the money the restaurants save,” Webb added. “The dogs enjoy it, and we’ve fine-tuned our training through the years to get to where we are now.” Despite this, the contract has been met with opposition from the local administration, with some criticizing the cost of the dogs as a waste of money.

The Australian Labor Party’s Minister for Arts, Walt Secord, told The Daily Telegraph, “It is absolutely absurd that the state government is frittering away more than $376,000 on a dog and its handler to wander up and down the lower concourse of the Opera House.” “Why are clam-eating, chardonnay-sipping, tuxedo-clad opera-goers being subsidized by the NSW [New South Wales] taxpayer?” “This is simply another example of this government’s irresponsible spending, particularly during COVID-19,” Secord continued.

The Opera House, on the other hand, retorted that the program was free of charge to taxpayers and that the