The sweet moment when a Labrador checks on a sleeping toddler.

This is the endearing moment when a dog checks on her human sibling while he sleeps soundly in his bed.

Kendall, a Labrador mix, was permitted to sleep in Austin’s room once the three-year-old had completed toilet training.

Austin was “extremely excited” about the sleepover, according to his mother Emily Wright, and couldn’t wait to spend the night with Kandell.

But, much to Emily’s astonishment, the sleepover provided an opportunity for Kendall to demonstrate her love for Austin by getting up to check on him while he slept.

“We have been working on overnight potty training for my son and he has been dry for the previous two weeks,” she informed TeamDogs.

“When we first started, we agreed that Kendall may sleep with him after he was dry and no longer needed his pull-ups. He was ecstatic.

“It was incredibly lovely how he wanted her to curl up with him. We have a webcam so we can keep an eye on him all night.

“I hadn’t heard anything from them, so I examined the activity on the camera the next morning, and there were multiple times during the night when Kendall got up to check on him and lay her head on him before going back to sleep.”

The family has always wanted their pets to bond with their children, so Emily was ecstatic when Kendall shown an interest in Austin even before she was pregnant.

“We’ve had Kendall for five and a half years now,” the 31-year-old from Texas added. She’s probably six or seven years old and is a Labrador mix.

“We have two dogs, and we had our dogs before we had our child, so we are obviously major animal lovers. We’d always imagined that our pets would get along swimmingly with our kids.

“When I was pregnant, I have images of Kendall with her paws on my belly.

“She used to wake up my son by shoving her snout between the crib bars in the morning. She adores him in the same way that he adores her.”

Kendall is not just a wonderful family dog, but she is also their greatest guardian.

“She’s really protective of all of us,” she continued. A.” “The summary comes to an end.”