The Swedish prime minister has asked the speaker of the parliament to establish a new cabinet.

The speaker of Sweden’s parliament has been requested to form a new government by Sweden’s Social Democratic Prime Minister.

Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s prime minister since 2014, was the first to lose a confidence vote in parliament just a week ago.

He did not call an early election as allowed by the Swedish constitution. He is stepping down technically, but will remain in office as a caretaker until a new administration can be established.

Speaker Andreas Norlen will consult with party leaders to see if a government can be formed. He chooses which of the party leaders will initiate negotiations.

Mr Lofven, who leads Sweden’s largest party with 100 of the 349 seats in the Riksdagen, is anticipated to lead these discussions.

His cabinet, a Social Democratic-Green alliance, is a minority government that has passed bills with the help of the small Left Party.

The nationalist Sweden Democrats initiated the no-confidence move against him, and it was successful because the Left Party withdrew its support from the cabinet over proposed legislation to address the housing issue.