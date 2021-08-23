The Swedish government was forced to pay a drug dealer in prison $1.6 million in Bitcoin.

The Swedish government has been forced to recover a convicted drug dealer’s cryptocurrency holdings, which have grown in value while he was in custody and are now worth over $1.6 million.

According to the Telegraph, prosecutor Tove Kullberg successfully argued in court that the anonymous individual should be deprived of his 36 unlawfully obtained bitcoin, which were valued at roughly $136,000. Prior to his release from detention, the worth of each bitcoin would have been around $3,700 per piece, according to a Business Insider story.

According to the Telegraph, Bitcoin’s value had increased by almost tenfold by the time the Swedish Enforcement Authority began auctioning off the assets, which meant that just three had to be sold to raise the money required from the drug dealer.

As of Monday, the value of a single bitcoin was hovering around $50,000, according to online data.

Despite the currency being gained from unlawfully marketed drugs, the agency now has to refund the remaining 33 bitcoin to the guy, which amounts to about $1,650,000 at current values.

Kullberg was cited as adding, “It’s unfortunate in many respects.” “It had resulted in ramifications I couldn’t have predicted at the time,” she continued.

The lesson to be taken from this episode, according to the prosecutor, is that the benefit from the crime should be attributed to bitcoin itself, regardless of its worth.

“I believe we should invest in internal education in the [prosecution]authority, since cryptocurrency will be an issue we will be dealing with much more than we are now. “We will make fewer mistakes if we enhance the degree of knowledge within the organization,” Kullberg added.

The case was the first time cryptocurrency was taken in Swedish legal history, and there was no precedence on how to approach bitcoin gains in court at the time, according to Kullberg.

According to Business Insider, cryptocurrencies-related crimes are becoming a rising source of concern for regulators and businesses.

According to a research published by the Bank for International Settlements, a Swiss-based international financial agency, tokens like bitcoin are essentially speculative assets used for money laundering, ransomware attacks, and other financial crimes.