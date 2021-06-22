The ‘swap’ speculation between Liverpool and Real Madrid could be true.

Liverpool have been connected with a swap deal with Real Madrid, in which the Reds would get Marco Asensio in favor of Sadio Mane.

Don Balon makes the ludicrous suggestion that the two sides may be planning a “swap.”

Due to recent injury problems, Asensio has not lived up to his promise at the Bernabeu, and it looks that Madrid wants to transfer him on.

While the Reds remain fully committed to Mane and any discussion of a trade is purely speculative, it may highlight a peculiarity in this summer’s transfer market.

Because of the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, clubs may have to be more innovative in this transfer window.

All 20 Premier League teams have suffered significant losses as a result of the pandemic. Reduced matchday and television revenue resulted in clubs losing £2 billion by the conclusion of last season, according to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

Historically uncommon exchange arrangements could become a more viable option for teams looking to refresh their rosters without incurring a significant financial strain.

In recent years, Liverpool has employed the method of paying fees in installments to help alleviate budgetary constraints.

Last summer, the Reds paid £9.5 million upfront for Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota, with the remainder of their salaries paid in installments.

However, upon signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig last month, the club had to pay the defender’s release clause in full, implying that installment plans may no longer be a possibility in the current climate.

With cash flow limitations caused by the coronavirus endangering clubs’ financial security, they may be hoping to cash in on transfer sales this summer.

More parties may be exploring swap-style arrangements, loans, or deals that are cleverly constructed.

Liverpool has also been linked with a move to Porto, who are keen to buy Marko Grujic following his loan spell with the Portuguese club. Speculation surrounds Fabio Vieira and a possible player-plus-cash deal.

Other Premier League clubs have been linked with similar transfer deals.

Most notably Manchester City’s rumoured plan to offer Tottenham Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in exchange. The summary comes to a close.