The suspension of a popular Liverpool tourist attraction will last until 2022.

Due to the ongoing pandemic interruption, ferry trips on the Manchester Ship Canal will be discontinued until 2022.

The voyages, which were formerly popular with visitors, have been halted since the pandemic began last year.

While cross-river commuter services and River Explorer cruises have resumed following the first lockdown, ship canal journeys have remained halted.

After being teased by Home Bargains employees, a disabled woman is in tears.

With only two ships in service, the focus has been on ensuring that Liverpool-Wirral crossings can operate smoothly.

Members of the combined authority’s transportation committee had previously been told that the Manchester Ship Canal services might be reinstated by the end of 2021.

However, the attraction’s operators announced that the attraction would now be delayed until next year in an update on the park’s website.

“Unfortunately, our 2021 Manchester Ship Canal Cruise program will not be returning this year,” according to a message on the website. However, we intend to operate a program in 2022, so stay tuned to our social media outlets and website for future announcements and updates.

“All current gift vouchers have been extended until October 2022, allowing gift voucher holders to plan a sailing in 2022. If you want to use your gift certificates for a sailing in 2022, keep them safe until we contact you to let you know when redemption is available; vouchers do not need to be re-issued. Please keep in mind that we are unable to replace misplaced gift certificates.

“I appreciate your continued patience. We hope to see you aboard a Manchester Ship Canal Cruise in the future.”

While ship canal cruises have been suspended, the restoration of River Explorer tours has been well received by customers, with high passenger numbers reported.

The joint authority has already warned that the ferry service, like other types of public transportation, has been badly impacted by the epidemic in terms of revenue and passenger numbers.

It was also stated earlier this year that plans to buy new ferries to replace the current elderly fleet had been scrapped due to the cost, with intentions to renovate them instead. “The summary has come to an end.”