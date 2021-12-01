The suspected assailant of Ava White will be kept in a guarded facility.

The suspected assailant of 12-year-old Ava White will be detained in solitary confinement at least until February.

On Thursday, November 25, approximately 8.30 p.m., Ava was stabbed in the neck with a knife while out with friends in Liverpool city centre.

Her murder and possession of an offensive weapon have been charged against a 14-year-old kid who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He appeared in Liverpool Crown Court this morning via video link from safe accommodation, and his case was given a timetable.

The young man from South Liverpool will be back in court on February 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, Liverpool’s most senior judge, told the youngster that he would be requested to submit his pleas to the charges at that time.

The Honorary Recorder of Liverpool then scheduled a provisional trial for May 16, with a two-to-three-week duration.

Michael O’Brien, defending, did not make a bail application, which Ian Unsworth, QC, prosecuting, claimed the Crown would have opposed anyhow.

Judge Menary denied bail and ordered the kid to be held in solitary confinement until his next court appearance on February 18.

All juveniles accused with an offense and denied bail must be detained in local authority housing or (if certain criteria are met) Youth Detention Accommodation under the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders (LASPO) Act 2012.

Any lodging supplied by or on behalf of a local authority is referred to as “local authority accommodation.”

A secure children’s home, a secure training center, or a Young Offender Institution are all examples of youth detention facilities.

In both cases, the designated local authority – in this case, Liverpool City Council – must cover the cost of the accommodation, and the kid will be designated as “Looked After.” Children who have been in the care of their local authority for longer than 24 hours are considered “looked after.”

On Sunday night, Merseyside Police confirmed that the 14-year-old boy had been charged with Ava’s murder.

Three more boys, ages 13 to 15, were arrested last week and released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

According to police, Ava was involved in a “verbal altercation” that turned into a “attack on her with a.”