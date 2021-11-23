The suspect in the Waukesha Parade accident is a rapper who has uploaded music to YouTube.

Darrell Edward Brooks, the man arrested in connection with the tragic Christmas parade attack that left at least 5 people dead and 40 others injured, was a self-taught rapper who shared his songs on the internet.

Brooks, who goes under the stage moniker Mathboi Fly, has a personal YouTube channel where he previously posted his songs. In his music videos, he uses the identical red Ford Escape that he used in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Following his arrest, his profile was taken off from the platform.

The rapper, 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide after crashing his red SUV into parade marchers, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. Brooks acted alone, according to authorities, and the incident was not a “terrorist occurrence.” Brooks was free on a modest cash bail of $1,000 at the time of the incident after being accused of assaulting his child’s mother and driving her over with his car on Nov. 2. Prosecutors accused him of jeopardizing his own safety with domestic abuse evaluations in the second degree, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments in the second degree, and felony bail skipping.

Brooks was also on bond after firing at his nephew in July 2020, according to court documents. According to WISN, the initial cash bail for his 2020 case was set at $10,000 before being reduced to $7,500 and then to $500.

“The defendant’s demand for a fast jury trial could not be met since another jury trial was in session before the same court.” In a statement, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said, “The case was adjourned and bail was reduced to $500, which the defendant posted on February 21, 2021.”

Despite Brooks’ prior history, prosecutors recommended a $1,000 cash bond when he appeared in court on Nov. 5 for the domestic abuse accusations. The district attorney’s office in the county announced that it has initiated an investigation into how the rapper was granted such a cheap bond given the nature of the accusations.

In an official statement, Chisholm added, “This office is currently undertaking an internal review of the decision to make the recent bail recommendation in this issue in order to identify the appropriate next steps.”