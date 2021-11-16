The suspect in the Liverpool bombing terror assault was baptized in the cathedral of the city.

It has been established that Liverpool terror attack suspect Emad Al Swealmeen was baptized in the city’s Anglican Cathedral.

Al Swealmeen was baptized in 2015 and confirmed in 2017, according to a representative for Liverpool Cathedral, but he lost contact with the cathedral in 2018.

Al Swealmeen was killed, according to police, when an improvised explosive device detonated in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 14.

The Christian couple who brought the terror suspect in were’shocked’ since they ‘loved him.’

Bishop Cyril Ashton, who conducted his confirmation, expressed his shock at the news of Sunday’s explosion today.

“Like so many others, I was horrified and grieved by the bombing in Liverpool and the news that the bomber was a member of the cathedral community for a time,” Bishop Ashton stated.

“As a bishop, I conducted hundreds of confirmations, therefore I have no distinct remembrance of the individual.

“I know he would have been thoroughly equipped with a grasp of the Christian religion because the church takes confirmation seriously.”

“Unfortunately, despite this grounding, the bomber appears to have chosen a different route in life.” At this moment, my thoughts and prayers are with the cathedral, David Perry, and the entire community.” Liverpool Cathedral issued the following statement: “The Dean and Chapter of Liverpool Cathedral have expressed their disbelief at the revelation that the bomber who killed four people on Sunday was a member of our community.

“We, along with the rest of the city, were appalled by this individual’s conduct and glad for David Perry’s brave actions in preventing further death and harm.

“Obviously, we can’t guess on this person’s reasons. However, we recognize that an individual’s actions do not reflect the actions of a complete community, and we remain united with all those working for peace in the city and country, as we continue to pray for Liverpool at this time.” After meeting them in 2015, Al Swealmen reportedly resided with Christian couple Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott in their south Liverpool house for a short time.

"He came to the Cathedral seeking to understand Christianity, he was looking to convert," Mr Hitchcott added. He did receive confirmation."