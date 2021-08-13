The suspect in the death of Chicago cop Ella French was released from prison in April for a hit-and-run.

Emote Morgan, the shooting suspect, was released from prison after a hit-and-run incident in April in which he reportedly shot Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

Morgan, 21, was caught driving erratically in a loop crosswalk in Chicago, Illinois, in April. Morgan ended up smashing the van into another man’s vehicle, ejecting the driver through the glass and into a stop sign. Morgan continued on until he collided with a parked car not far from the scene of the accident.

Morgan was grabbed and detained on the spot by a local police officer. According to authorities, he was charged with driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.

On a personal recognizance bail, he was freed from custody.

Morgan was already on probation on a robbery offense from the previous year at the time of the accident. On August 10, three days after Chicago Police Officer Ella French was killed, he was set to see a local judge about the hit-and-run.

The Cook County Adult Probation Department filed a petition on May 18 alleging that Morgan’s probation in the robbery case had been breached by his subsequent arrest in the hit-and-run.

Morgan had already been before a court on May 7 and July 22 in connection with the hit-and-run.

Diane, an internist at Northwestern Hospital, spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times about the victim’s health after the accident as she sat with him and Morgan’s mood that day.

She stated of the victim, “He was in poor health, I mean that was just terrible head damage.” “I was advising him not to move because I didn’t want him to aggravate any existing spinal cord damage.”

The victim was transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was said to be in good health.

Diane added that she believed Morgan was “going to kill someone” while driving and that she had never “seen someone drive so carelessly in my life.”

Diane also mentioned Morgan’s freedom, despite the fact that he is accused of murdering French.

Diane also mentioned Morgan's freedom, despite the fact that he is accused of murdering French.

The doctor, who only wanted to be recognized by her first name for fear of retaliation, added, "It's fairly astonishing that they let him go."